Gas prices in Grand Rapids drop by nearly 10 cents, GasBuddy says

Average gasoline prices in Grand Rapids have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01/g Monday.

That's according to a GasBuddy survey of 246 gas stations in Grand Rapids.

Prices in GR are 12.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.19/g higher than a year ago.

Nationwide, the average is around $4.17 a gallon, which is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden's announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there's no escalations in Russia's war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower."

Here's a look at other areas and their current gas prices:

Kalamazoo - $3.99/g, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.08/g.

- $3.99/g, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.08/g. Lansing - $3.98/g, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.08/g.

- $3.98/g, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.08/g. South Bend- $4.03/g, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.14/g.

