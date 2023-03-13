AAA: Michigan gas prices hit 2023 high

The state recorded its highest gas price this year at $3.55 per gallon last week. Prices have since declined slightly.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan have decreased after recording an all-time high for 2023, according to AAA. Last week, gas prices hit $3.55 per gallon, the highest Michigan has seen since 2022.

Since last week, the average price has declined slightly to $3.53 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 22 cents more than in February, but 72 cents less than in March 2022.

Drivers should expect to pay about $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA says the fluctuation in oil prices and a tighter supply have contributed to higher prices, despite lower demand.

"After seeing prices rise to a new 2023-high, Michigan motorists are seeing a slight decline in pump prices," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "Gas prices have risen in part due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, however if demand and oil costs remain low, this upward trend could reverse."

The Grand Rapids area is remaining below the statewide average and is among the cheaper areas in Michigan, with gas sitting at an average of $3.50 per gallon. Benton Harbor ($3.49) and Traverse City ($3.52) also have some of the cheapest gas in the state.

Meanwhile, Metro Detroit ($3.55), Ann Arbor ($3.55) and Jackson ($3.54) are seeing some of the highest prices.

