AAA: Higher demand causing gas prices to increase in Michigan

While Michigan is seeing an average price of $3.47 per gallon, Grand Rapids has some of the cheapest gas with averages sitting at $3.41 per gallon.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices across Michigan are on the rise, with the average increasing to $3.47 per gallon of regular unleaded.

This is an increase of 10 cents since last week, according to AAA.

The average is 37 cents more than this time last month and 25 cents more than this time last year. Drivers should expect to pay about $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says the increase is due partially to higher demand.

"Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher prices at the pump," said Woodland. "If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the week."

AAA says winter storms in December caused demand to drop, pushing gas prices down. A warmer winter in January has led to more travel than usual which has contributed to gas prices spiking again.

This comes as oil prices are on the rise.

Metro Detroit ($3.50), Ann Arbor ($3.48) and Lansing ($3.45) are seeing the highest gas prices in Michigan, while Benton Harbor ($3.35), Traverse City ($3.37) and Grand Rapids ($3.41) have some of the cheapest gas in the state.

