Michigan gas prices appear to be rising to 2021 high

Gas has reached its highest price in a year statewide, a reporter from GasBuddy says. There's no signs of when this peak will flatten.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices appear to be rising to $3.29 per gallon in Michigan today, Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy reports. After the record highs on the fourth of July, the state’s gas prices were expected to plateau and decrease, but current prices tell a different story.

Michigan’s previous 2021 high was set in early July. At that time, a gallon cost around $3.21. With the fourth of July weekend approaching and a record-high number of Michigan residents traveling for the holiday, the lofty prices were expected. Now, halfway through July, the prices are hitting unprecedented marks.

Countrywide gas prices first hit the $3 mark in early May, steadily increasing over the past two months.

More price increases may be on their way. GasBuddy predicted that this summer’s gas prices will be the most expensive since 2014, as more people continue to travel following the pandemic.

To keep up with the state’s gas prices and the cheapest gas stations near you, visit the GasBuddy website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.