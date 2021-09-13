Michigan gas prices continue to drop slightly

Motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full, 15-gallong tank of gas.

Gas prices in Michigan fell three cents over the past week, according to AAA.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 9 cents less that this time last month. However, it is still $1.14 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full, 15-gallong tank of gas.

“Some metro areas around Michigan saw prices drop lower last week, while others saw prices hold steady,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“As we settle into the fall driving season and Gulf Coast refineries continue their recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida, motorists could expect prices to stabilize through this week.”

AAA data reveals Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Marquette have the highest current gas prices. The lowest can be found in Grand Rapids, Benton Harbor and Flint.

