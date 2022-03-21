Michigan gas prices drop 8 cents

The Michigan state average is still $1.41 higher than this time last year.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan drivers are starting to see a little bit of relief at the pump as prices fall from last week.

The average price per gallon is down 8 cents compared to last week with drivers paying about $4.16 per gallon of regular unleaded.

The average price per gallon is still up 79 cents from last month and $1.41 higher than this time last year.

Michigan drivers are paying about $62 on average to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is up nearly 20% from four months ago.

The demand for gasoline has decreased slightly from last week and the price of oil has dropped as well, both of those factors are contributing to lower prices at the pump.

"After a volatile week for the oil markets, Michigan motorists are beginning to see a slight drop in gas prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit."

One contributing factor to the decline in oil prices was the market's reaction to China announcing new lockdowns alongside rising COVID-19 infection rates.

The most expensive prices for gas in the state are in Marquette ($4.28), Traverse City ($4.22) and Ann Arbor ($4.19).

The least expensive prices for gas are in Grand Rapids ($4.13), Saginaw ($4.15) and Jackson ($4.15).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.