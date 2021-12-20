Michigan sees the highest December gas prices since 2013

Michigan gas prices have dropped in the last week, but they are still very high.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan have decreased again, dropping five cents in the last week, according to AAA. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 23 cents less than this time last month but $1.00 more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Despite the decrease, AAA says these prices are still the highest December prices since 2013.

“Michigan gas prices have steadily declined for the past six weeks,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite these decreases, Michigan drivers will still see the highest Year-End Holiday gas prices since 2013."

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Ann Arbor and Traverse City. The cheapest prices are being seen in Grand Rapids, Benton Harbor and Lansing.

