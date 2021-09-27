Michigan gas prices jump 8 cents compared to last week

Drivers are now paying an average of $49 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is about $10 more than when prices were their highest last year.

Gas prices in Michigan are up eight cents compared to last week, according to AAA.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded. That prices is nine cents more than this time last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.

“With crude prices trending above $70 a barrel, pump prices continue to remain elevated as we move into fall,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit and Lansing. The cheapest are in Benton Harbor, Marquette and Flint.

