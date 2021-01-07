Michigan gas prices may finally be trending down

Grand Rapids is one of the least expensive places to get gas across the state right now.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices are down three cents compared to last week, AAA reports. This may be the beginning of its downward trend in Michigan.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. This price is 1 cent less than last month, but still $1.06 more than this time last year.

This summer’s gas prices hit a seven-year high. For a full 15-gallon tank, drivers are paying an average of $48. This number is $9 more than the highest point last January.

However, drivers may see a decrease when fall begins. As peak traveling season ends, the demand for gas will lessen.

Cities may not see the same decline, though. AAA reports that Metro Detroit’s average gas price rose slightly this week.

“While the Michigan state average dropped 3 cents last week, gas prices in some metro areas held steady or even increased slightly,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for the AAA.

“High crude prices are likely to keep gas prices above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”

Despite the city price hike, Grand Rapids has the second cheapest gas across Michigan right now – averaging $3.12 per gallon, AAA reports.

The most expensive gas prices across the state this week are in Metro Detroit ($3.30), Marquette ($3.28) and Ann Arbor ($3.25).

The least expensive are in Benton Harbor ($3.10), Grand Rapids ($3.12) and Lansing ($3.13).

Find your local gas prices on the AAA’s tracker here.

