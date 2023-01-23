Michigan gas prices on the rise amid increased demand

The increase in prices could be caused by more travelers than usual due to the mild winter.

MICHIGAN, USA — The average gas price in Michigan is on the rise again, now coming to $3.37 per gallon of regular unleaded, an increase of seven cents since last week.

This is 39 cents more than this time last month and 13 cents more than January 2022, according to AAA. Drivers should expect to pay about $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA says more Michiganders than usual may be traveling due to the mild winter, causing an increase in prices.

"An increase in demand has Michigan motorists seeing higher prices at the pump," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the week."

Prices could also be impacted by the state of the economy, according to AAA. If economic growth stalls, demand is likely to decrease, causing gas prices to drop.

Some of the areas seeing the highest prices include Jackson ($3.40), Lansing ($3.39) and Metro Detroit ($3.38), while Traverse City ($3.33), Ann Arbor ($3.34) and Benton Harbor ($3.35) have some of the lowest prices in the state.

In the West Michigan region, the average gas price is sitting around $3.41, which is a 17 cent jump from the $3.24 average the area saw a week ago.

