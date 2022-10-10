AAA: Michigan gas prices on the rise

As crude oil prices spike amid limited supply, gas prices in Michigan and the nation are increasing.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices across Michigan continue to spike due to increasing crude oil prices and tight supply. The average gas price in the state is now $4.36 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.

This is a jump of 19 cents since last week. It is 50 cents higher than in September and $1.03 higher than October 2021, according to AAA. Drivers can expect to pay about $65 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says the increase in prices is due to high demand and limited supply.

"Rising crude oil prices coupled with tightening supply due to refinery issues continues to put upward pressure on pump prices," said Woodland. "If demand declines, it could possibly slow down the price increases that Michigan motorists have seen for the past few weeks."

The supply issues in the Midwest are primarily being caused by a September fire at an Ohio oil refinery. AAA says the refinery could be offline until December due to an investigation into the fire.

In Kent County, the average gas price remains above the statewide average at $4.42 per gallon. Lansing ($4.43), Saginaw ($4.43) and Flint ($4.43) are also seeing higher gas prices than the average.

Areas like Metro Detroit ($4.29), Traverse City ($4.31) and Benton Harbor ($4.35) are seeing lower prices.

