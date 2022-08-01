Average gas price in Michigan drops 20 cents since last week

The most recent price drop brings the average price in Grand Rapids to $4.18 per gallon, which is just below the statewide average of $4.24 per gallon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past week, the average gas price in Michigan has dropped 20 cents, continuing a downward trend that began weeks ago.

AAA reports the average gas price now sits at $4.24 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is a 76-cent drop from prices in July, but $1.04 more than in August 2021.

To fill up at 15-gallon tank, Michiganders can expect to pay about $63.

Experts have said the drop in prices comes from decreasing demand and crude oil costs. As demand begins to rise again, this could cause prices to stagnate or increase.

"Despite an increase in demand, Michigan pump prices continue to decline," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "If demand continues to increase, alongside a drop in stocks, motorists could see a slow down in the price decreases at the pump."

The average gas price in Grand Rapids continues to fall below the statewide average, currently sitting at $4.18 per gallon. Other cities with lower gas prices in Michigan include Flint ($4.16) and Benton Harbor ($4.19).

In July, a gas station in Sparta posted gas under $4, a price Michiganders haven't reliably seen since March as prices have skyrocketed.

Cities with higher gas prices than the statewide average are Marquette ($4.55), Traverse City ($4.47) and Ann Arbor ($4.37).

