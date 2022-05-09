Michigan gas prices hit record high

This week, the average cost of gas in the state is $4.32 per gallon of regular unleaded.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan continue to rise, with a 28-cent spike taking prices across the state to a new record high.

This week, the average cost of gas in the state is $4.32 per gallon of regular unleaded. This price is 35 cents more than last month and $1.24 more than May 2021. AAA says a full 15-gallon tank of gas will cost the average Michigander $64.

"Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."

Across Michigan, the cities paying the most for gas are Marquette ($4.39), Lansing ($4.35) and Saginaw ($4.35).

Cities paying the least for gas include Traverse City ($4.26), Ann Arbor ($4.30) and Metro Detroit ($4.30).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.