Climbing gas prices set new record high in Michigan

Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.38 per gallon. In Grand Rapids, that average sits around $4.32.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices continue to rise across Michigan, setting a new record high for the average price of gas in the state.

Michiganders can now expect an average price of $4.38 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is an increase of five cents from last week and 48 cents more than in April. Compared to May 2021, Michiganders are paying $1.43 more, according to AAA.

To get a full 15-gallon tank of gas, expect to pay about $65.

"Despite the slight decrease in demand, Michigan gas prices continue to increase, setting a new record high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease and oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."

Grand Rapids continues to sit among the cities paying the least for gas at an average of $4.32. Traverse City ($4.21) and Saginaw ($4.31) also pay less.

The cities paying the most for gas include Marquette ($4.49), Metro Detroit ($4.44) and Ann Arbor ($4.41).

