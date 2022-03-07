Michigan gas prices are the highest since June 2013

Prices are 60 cents more than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan are up 42 cents compared to last week, setting a new 2022-high. According to AAA, this is the highest price since June 2013.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.97 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 60 cents more than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb."

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Metro Detroit and Benton Harbor. The cheapest prices are being seen in Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributes the rise in gas prices to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Russia is the second largest oil producer globally, and prices are expected to increase as the situation in Ukraine continues.

