Gas prices in Michigan fall for 10th week

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan continue to decline, with the statewide average price now sitting at $3.83 per gallon of regular unleaded.

This is an eight-cent drop from last week and 49 cents cheaper than in July, according to AAA. Michiganders can now expect a full 15-gallon tank of gas to cost about $57.

While the decline in prices has been continuing since June, AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says gas prices will still set records this holiday weekend.

"Michigan gas prices have continued to decrease for 10 weeks in a row," said Woodland. "Despite these declines, Michigan motorists are still expected to see the highest Labor Day gas prices since 2012."

Across the state, the highest gas prices remain in the Detroit area. Although prices are dropping, Detroit still has some of the highest gas in the state, with an average of $3.94 per gallon.

Traverse City ($4.01) and Ann Arbor ($4) are also seeing higher gas prices than the statewide average.

In West Michigan, Grand Rapids sees some of the lowest prices in Michigan, with an average of $3.67. Other areas with lower prices than average are Saginaw ($3.69) and Flint ($3.69).

AAA says drivers should shop around to find the best gas prices in their community.

