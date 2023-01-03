Gas prices on the rise in Michigan

This increase comes as gas analysts are predicting more stable gas prices in Michigan in the New Year.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise with the start of the New Year. The statewide average is up 21 cents since last week, coming to $3.20 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.

While this average price is 29 cents less than in December, prices remain 10 cents higher than this time last year.

Drivers should expect to pay about $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said this increase is partially due to Michiganders traveling for the holidays.

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher gas prices as they ring in 2023," said Woodland. "An increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices."

This increase comes as gas analysts are predicting more stable gas prices in Michigan in the New Year. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said price fluctuations were likely to return to their more predictable, seasonal patterns that will see demand and prices peak into the spring and summer.

Areas in Michigan paying the most for gas this week include Metro Detroit ($3.21), Saginaw ($3.21) and Ann Arbor ($3.20). Meanwhile, areas like Benton Harbor ($3.15), Jackson ($3.17) and Traverse City ($3.18) are seeing the lowest prices statewide.

