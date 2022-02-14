Pandemic, Ukraine tensions may be factors in Michigan's high gas prices

You may want to fill up soon, our expert says. Gas prices may be at the lowest they'll be for the next six to eight months.

MICHIGAN, USA — You may have noticed it’s costing more money to fill up at the pump.

A new report by the AAA shows Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $50 for 15-gallon tank of gas, and prices are only expected to go up from here.

GasBuddy, a company that tracks trends in gas prices, says costs in the Grand Rapids area are lower than the national average, as Michiganders are getting a discount by still using winter fuel.

However, residents are just a few weeks away from switching over to summer fuel, and prices are expected to continue to increase.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says these high prices are all centered around the pandemic, as more people are driving and the supply can't keep up.

De Haan expects the prices to increase in the next month as we switch over to summer gasoline, just in time for Spring Break vacations, continuing through April and into the start of Summer.

De Haan also says while the price may seem high now, he is expecting to see the cost to get close to or exceed $4 a gallon by Memorial Day.

With tensions rising in Ukraine, we asked if he believes that is a factor in these current high prices.

"The thinking is that if Russia does make a military incursion into Ukraine, the US will likely respond with sanctions, which Russia could essentially then weaponize oil by withholding oil exports, which could drive up prices significantly," he said.

DeHann says over the next couple of weeks, we're going to experience probably our lowest prices for the next six to eight months. So if you need to fill up, make sure to shop around.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.