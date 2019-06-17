GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The pain at the pump seems to be lessening, even though we're moving into the prime of summer driving season.

Grand Rapids gas prices have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.47/g Monday, June 17, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 246 stations. Gas prices in Grand Rapids are 44.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67/g today. The national average is down 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



"For the sixth straight week, gasoline prices have declined nationally, a feat not often seen heading into the prime of summer driving season. It was a perfect week with every state seeing average gas prices decline versus last Sunday as stations continued to pass along the lower replacement cost as oil prices remain under considerable selling pressure, even after last week's attack on two oil tankers which caused not much more than the oil market to blink," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan assured motorists that gas prices have been and will be unaffected by last weeks' oil tanker attack and many of us will likely see the national average decline for its seventh straight week barring any curve balls. For some states like California, Illinois and Ohio, the party may partially end in just two weeks as those states prepare to raise gasoline taxes a noticeable amount, sending their gas prices higher just in time for July 4.

For the rest of us, not only can we celebrate the holiday with fireworks, but celebrate the falling prices heading into it. Not a bad summer to be hitting the road as Americans are spending nearly $100 million less every day on gasoline than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kalamazoo- $2.45/g, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.56/g.

Lansing- $2.51/g, down 13.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

South Bend- $2.61/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

