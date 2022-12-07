Expert: Gas prices expected to keep falling in West Michigan

“Certainly after a very bumpy ride this year, it's the gift that we'll all be happy to have ahead of Christmas," said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the holidays get closer, a gas expert is predicting that West Michiganders will see some relief at the pump. Gas prices are on the decline and are expected to keep dropping.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analysis expert at GasBuddy, says some stations in West Michigan are dropping prices below $3 a gallon. He noted that the Admiral station in Allendale first dropped their prices to $2.96 a gallon, which led other stations to lowering their prices as well.

"All it takes is somebody that wants to pass along the lower prices, so gotta give some props to that station for bringing them down," De Haan said. "That's what's coming from much of West Michigan, once stations pass along the decreases, they will mostly all get there."

De Haan is predicting that prices will continue to fall as we near the end of the year.

"So by all metrics, everything's going to keep falling when it comes to your gas prices, your diesel prices. Certainly after a very bumpy ride this year, it's the gift that we'll all be happy to have ahead of Christmas," De Haan said.

De Haan said drivers should shop around for their gas and not pick stations with prices above $3.25 per gallon. Gas prices in West Michigan are currently ranging from below $3 up to $3.70 per gallon. He said only gassing up at stations with lower prices will drive other stations to lower their prices quicker.

While Michigan usually sees a decrease in gas prices during the colder months, De Haan said another reason for lower prices is the economy in China. Because of this, it's difficult to predict when prices will begin to rise again.

"The biggest question is really over our economy, how much we will be consuming and mainly COVID lockdowns in China if those continue, I think gas prices could continue to struggle, but there's a limited window of opportunity," De Haan said. "Gas prices are likely to start rising seasonally at some point in maybe mid to late February."

