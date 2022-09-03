West Michigan nonprofits on ways to save as gas prices rise

The Salvation Army of Western Michigan and Northern Indiana says they've had more people come to them lately, asking for help.

Local nonprofit organizations are encouraging people to weigh their options when it comes to saving money as gas prices continue to rise.

"When we're talking about people transporting for work, transporting children to daycare, kind of basic things, our clients are noticing that those things are just costing them more," Executive Director of Social Services Pilar Meyer-Dunning says.

The non-profit is suggesting people consider applying for housing or utility assistance, so they can make room in their budget for rising gas prices.

"Many of our folks that come in and receive services are on a very limited fixed budget," Meyer-Dunning says. "And realizing that spending extra money at the grocery store, spending extra money on gas really does limit and can cause some families and individuals to really be over budget and cause a lot of limitations otherwise."

She also encourages people to call the United Way at 211 to find more resources for low-income families.

Guiding Light in Grand Rapids is helping out with bus passes for those who get a job through their staffing program.

"A lot of the organizations that are employing our people are off the bus route. So, they need to be able to get to work and start living sustainably and save some money," Starla McDermott, development director, says.

