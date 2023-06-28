Gov. Whitmer announces pause to majority of road construction over holiday weekend

Michigan's governor says that the state will put a pause on the majority of road construction in the state ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

LANSING, Mich. — You might notice fewer orange barrels on the road as you prepare to travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Starting Friday afternoon, nearly 60% of construction projects in the state will pause to ease traffic for holiday travelers.

The pause will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and last through Wednesday, July 5 at 6 a.m.

In total, 99 of the 175 current construction projects will be put on hold through the weekend.

Drivers should still be aware that in some work zones, equipment and traffic configurations may still remain in place. These include temporary traffic shifts and shoulder closures.

“Fourth of July weekend is a time to come together with family and friends to enjoy the splendor of Pure Michigan and celebrate our independence,” said Governor Whitmer.

“To ensure Michiganders can get to their destinations safely and on time, we’re moving construction barrels and lifting traffic restrictions. As you hit the road, remember to not text and drive and keep your eyes on the road—our new hands-free driving laws goes into effect on Friday. Next, Wednesday, the hardworking men and women who build our infrastructure will be back in action fixing the damn roads and bridges."

Find information on which work zones will remain active and which areas will continue to have traffic restrictions here.

