NB lanes of Grand Haven drawbridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The northbound lanes of the Grand Haven drawbridge are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Multiple vehicles were involved, but it is unclear how many at this time.

Two people were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene enough to open one northbound lane.

Traffic is currently backed up. Drivers should find an alternate route at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

