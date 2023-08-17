x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

NB lanes of Grand Haven drawbridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash

Two people were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The northbound lanes of the Grand Haven drawbridge are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Multiple vehicles were involved, but it is unclear how many at this time.

Two people were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

Crews are currently working to clear the scene enough to open one northbound lane. 

Traffic is currently backed up. Drivers should find an alternate route at this time.

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
Traffic is backed up leading to the bridge.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Zipper merge begins along I-96 construction

Before You Leave, Check This Out