Grand Haven 4th of July Fireworks road closures

The Grand Haven Public Safety Department announced several road closures in the downtown area starting on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. and lasting through about 2 a.m. on July 5.

Grand Haven July 4th Road Closures

No traffic will be allowed on the following roads after 6:30 p.m.:

Harbor Drive between Sherman Avenue and North 1st Street

Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to 1st Street

Franklin Street from Harbor Drive to 1st Street

Clinton Avenue from Harbor Drive to 1st Street

Lafayette Avenue from Harbor Drive to 1st Street

Howard Avenue from Harbor Drive to 1st Street

Grand Haven July 4th Traffic And Parking Adjustments

Franklin Street will become one way eastbound following the fireworks at approximately 10 p.m. Officers will be located at intersections on Franklin Street between Harbor Drive and Beacon Boulevard directing traffic.

7th Street from Franklin Street north to US-31 will be closed from approximately 10 p.m. until 12 a.m.

No Parking on Franklin Street from Beacon Boulevard to Harbor Drive from 6 p.m. on July 4 through 2 a.m. on July 5.

No left hand turns for northbound and southbound traffic on US-31 between Jackson Avenue and Robbins Road.

The drawbridge will not be raised between 10 p.m. on July 4 through 2 a.m. on July 5.

There will be multiple temporary "No Parking Tow Away" zones in place taht will be strictly enforced. Look out for signs.

