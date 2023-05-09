Northbound US-31 over the bridge in Grand Haven down to one lane this week

A contractor crew will be putting epoxy on the bridge forcing northbound US-31 to go down to one lane from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this week.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you're driving through Grand Haven this week, pack your patience.

The City of Grand Haven says a contractor crew will be putting epoxy on the bridge forcing northbound US-31 to go down to one lane from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this week.

The City says two lanes will open up on the bridge outside of these hours.

Northbound US-31 over the bridge will be one lane from 9am until 3pm this week as the contractor places epoxy down on the bridge. Two lanes will remain open on the bridge outside of these hours. Posted by The City of Grand Haven on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The construction is part of a Michigan Department of Transportation effort to improve six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg over the Grand River and Spring Lake Channel.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.