Northbound US-31 over the bridge in Grand Haven down to one lane this week

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you're driving through Grand Haven this week, pack your patience.
The City of Grand Haven says a contractor crew will be putting epoxy on the bridge forcing northbound US-31 to go down to one lane from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this week.
The City says two lanes will open up on the bridge outside of these hours.
The construction is part of a Michigan Department of Transportation effort to improve six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg over the Grand River and Spring Lake Channel.
