Grand Rapids to receive $15.8 million in federal public transportation funding

The funding is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be used to modernize and expand the public transportation fleet in the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced Tuesday that the Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding funding to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo for public transportation improvements.

Over $20 million will be given to the two cities with Grand Rapids receiving $15,826,466 in federal funding for transportation projects.

The money comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts that Peters and Stabenow helped enact.

“Michiganders utilize public transit every day to get groceries, stay connected with loved ones, and go to work, school, and appointments,” said Senator Peters. “I was proud to help secure this critical investment in the bipartisan infrastructure law – to bolster Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and ensure our public transit infrastructure can safely and efficiently transport Michiganders to where they need to go.”

“Public transportation provides a lifeline for many people to make sure they can get to their jobs, doctor appointments, and grocery stores,” said Senator Stabenow. “This funding will make sure that our transportation agencies can continue to provide these vital services.”

The funding can be spent in a variety of ways to help modernize and expand the transit agency's fleets.

Possible Public Transportation Improvements

Purchasing new buses and railcars

Address repair backlogs

Transition to more sustainable, climate-friendly technologies

Increase services for residents

Critical infrastructure upgrades to bolster public transit

More information is available on the funding and how it can be used on the Department of Transportation's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.