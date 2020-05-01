GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on westbound I-196.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on the exit ramp from westbound I-196 to Lane Avenue.

A preliminary investigation shows a 63-year-old man from Grand Rapids was exiting I-196 at Lane Avenue and drove off the roadway to the left. The vehicle hit a raised curb, traveled through a grassy area and struck a tree. The vehicle rolled and came to rest against a chain-link fence.

The man was the only occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash. The man's name will not be released pending notification of family.

The exit ramp from westbound I-196 to Lane Avenue was closed for several hours while MSP investigated the crash.

