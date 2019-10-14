GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan may have some of the highest car insurance rates in the country, but it also has some of the best drivers.

An annual report from QuoteWizard shows which cities have the best and the worst drivers. This year, Michigan had two cities on the list: Grand Rapids and Detroit.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents, which include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.

Here are the best drivers:

Detroit Louisville, Ky. Chicago, Ill. Miami, Fla. Grand Rapids, Mich. Little Rock, Ark. St. Louis, Mo. New Orleans, La. Fort Myers, Fla. Lexington, Ky.

About Detroit, QuoteWizard said the only knock on the Motor City's record was a high rate of DUIs. However, it wasn't enough to bump Detroit from the top spot. The website said that Detroit does have a high percentage of uninsured drivers, and their study looks at insured drivers. So taking that into account might paint a different picture.

Regarding Grand Rapids, QuoteWizard talks about the high insurance costs in the state could be impacting the results. "I'd take nothing away from all the good drivers out there in Grand Rapids and the Wolverine state, but the insurance problem in Michigan may raise a few questions," the website said, saying it may be hard to get an accurate depiction of Grand Rapids drivers.

Despite that, at least we aren't on the list of top 10 worst drivers in the country. Here are those cities:

Portland, Ore. Boise, Idaho Virginia Beach, Va. Columbus, Ohio Sacramento, Calif. Salt Lake City, Utah Cleveland, Ohio Denver, Colo. San Francisco, Calif. Richmond, Va.

