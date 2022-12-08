Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

Traffic signals at various intersections along Ottawa Avenue and Ionia Avenue will be reactivated the week of Dec. 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the City of Grand Rapids turned six downtown intersections into all-way stops.

Instead of cycling through green, yellow and red, the lights were turned to "flash" mode. This was a Mobile GR Department idea to test the impact on safety, walkability and traffic slow in these areas.

Due to shutdowns, restrictions and other closures, there was often reduced traffic downtown at that time, so the all-way stop at some intersections prioritized pedestrian traffic.

The changes were tested at these intersections:

Ottawa Ave. NW and Fountain St. NW

Ottawa Ave. NW and Monroe Center St. NW

Ottawa Ave. NW and Louis St. NW

Ionia Ave. NW and Fountain St. NW

Ionia Ave. NW and Monroe Center St. NW

Ionia Ave. NW and Louis St. NW

The Mobile GR Department said that vehicle traffic has returned, and the all-way stop at these intersections weren't always helpful for pedestrians, and in some cases, introduced new challenges during major arena events.

“That, combined with mixed reviews from the public, has led us to the decision to reactivate the traffic signals at these six locations to maintain clear direction for all users while maintaining the walkability in downtown," Mobile GR director Josh Naramore said.

The traffic signals are anticipated to be reactivated the week of Dec. 12.

New traffic signal timing will be set at that time to reduce wait times for pedestrian crossings while still allowing vehicles to move efficiently through these downtown intersections.

