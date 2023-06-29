Hands-Free Device Use signs installed along state lines and border crossings

MDOT says they will install 37 signs at state lines and border crossings announcing the new hands-free cell phone law.

MICHIGAN, USA — Effective Friday, June 30, Michigan will become the 26th state in the U.S. to implement hands-free device legislation.

This new legislation will place strict implications on drivers being found to be using cell phones without the use of hands-free technology.

In support of the new legislation, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to install signs at 37 locations alerting drivers coming across the border or state lines of the new legislation.

Installation of the signs is scheduled to begin this week and continue throughout the summer until all signs are placed.

In addition to these signs, reminders of the new legislation will also be displayed on MDOT's dynamic message sign (DMS) boards. The message on the DMS board will read as follows:

NEW MICHIGAN LAW

NO HANDHELD DEVICES

WHILE DRIVING

Michigan made texting while driving illegal in 2010, however these new laws will increase the parameters of the law to prohibit the use of cell phones without hands-free technology. MDOT expects this legislation to further improve safety for all road users, including passengers, pedestrians and road workers.

“This legislation is a welcome addition in the fight to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries,” said State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich. “Improving safety for our road workers is a top priority for the department, and these new laws will help to ensure that our roads and work zones are protected from distracted driving.”

For additional information regarding this legislation and the penalties associated are available through the Michigan State Police Office of Highway Safety Planning website at Michigan.gov/DistractedDriving.

