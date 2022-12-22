Harbor Transit suspending service through Christmas

Harbor Transit services the Ferrysburg, Grand Haven and Spring Lake regions.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Harbor Transit public transportation service will be suspending its operations ahead of the winter storm.

The last call for travelers to use the service is Thursday at 3:30 p.m., after which the service will be suspended until Monday, Dec. 26.

Harbor Transit says that they are suspending the service due to the blizzard warning issued.

When service returns on Monday, it will begin at 6 a.m. and continue with normal hours for the remainder of the week.

Stay up to date with any announcements or additional changes in service at HarborTransit.org or by following their Facebook page.

