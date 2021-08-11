Have you been experiencing backups on US-131 in Grand Rapids? Here’s why.

The work is weather dependent but is expected to last through Sept. 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131 in Grand Rapids has had a lot of backups recently, causing frustration and making people question the cause.

John Richard, communications representative with the Michigan Department of Transportation, said signs are being installed on and over US-131, both north and southbound. The installations are causing lane closures and concrete foundations are being poured.

The work is being done between Franklin Street and I-196. The work is weather dependent but is expected to last through Sept. 15.

