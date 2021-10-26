x
Assault suspect taken into custody near NB US-131 off ramp

The Grand Rapids Police Department tracked down a suspect wanted in connection with an assault that happened earlier Tuesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police swarmed around a suspect wanted in connection with an assault involving a gun Tuesday morning. 

Sgt. Dan Adams said the large police presence on northbound 131 at the Ann Street Ramp was part of a high-risk traffic stop. 

Police took the suspect into custody, and the scene is now clear. 

