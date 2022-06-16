1 injured after semi, camper trailer collide on WB I-96

The crash involved a camper trailer, a semi truck and an SUV. One driver sustained minor injuries, but no one else was injured.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a camper trailer that closed westbound I-96 Thursday.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. A semi-truck was traveling westbound when the driver adjusted his radio. Police say the distraction caused him to not see congested traffic in front of him.

The semi-truck struck a camper trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck, and both vehicles jackknifed. The vehicles then hit an SUV that was in front of the camper trailer.

The driver of the pickup, a 72-year-old St. Joseph man, sustained very minor injuries, according to police. He refused treatment at the scene.

No one else was injured in the accident.

The cleanup closed the westbound lanes of I-96 at 16th Avenue (Exit 23) for over an hour, which caused major backups. Only one lane remains closed at this time.

WB I-96 at 16th Ave (Exit #23)

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Ottawa County



Samantha Edwards

06/16/22

11:47

https://t.co/LELlJJ2ivw — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) June 16, 2022

You can get updated traffic information here.

