150 vehicles confirmed to be involved in Saturday's I-96 pileup

IONIA COUNTY, Mich — Michigan State Police have released updated numbers about Saturday's massive pileup on I-96 in Ionia County.

150 vehicles were involved in the crash on eastbound I-96 at Knox Road in Portland Township. 16 people were transported to the hospital. 84 vehicles were damaged, and 66 vehicles slid off the road but were not damaged.

The exact cause of the crash wasn't clear, but there were whiteout conditions before the crash.

Barry Bussell with I-96 Towing and Repair said many of the vehicles he helped recover were not salvageable.

"I've been doing this for 46 years, so nothing's a surprise anymore," Bussell said. "You really don't see the 50- and 100-car pile as much anymore."

"Almost every one was a total loss, without a question," Bussell said.

With combined efforts of local crews and emergency services, the community was able to clear the road and get people to safety in just a matter of hours. In Portland, local school buses transported those stranded in the wreckage to a warming center set up in a local church.

Although the crash caused extensive damage, no fatalities were reported as a result. The extent of the reported injuries is unclear at this time.

Michigan State Police also thanked multiple organizations for assisting in helping victims of the pileup, including other police agencies and private businesses.

Meteorologist Michael Behrens explains the danger of whiteout conditions here:

