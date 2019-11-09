GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Traveling on westbound I-196 just got a little easier.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the ramp from Ionia Avenue to westbound I-196 is now open.

MDOT invested $21.4 million to widen and reconstruct the westbound I-196 bridge over the Grand River at the US-131 interchange. The wider bridge will accommodate wider shoulders and additional lanes to better connect westbound I-196 to the US-131 interchange.

In late August, westbound I-196 at US-131 opened up after the months-long construction project. Now the focus is on the project on I-96 between Leonard and East Beltline which is still currently closed. That is expected to reopen in November.

