GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Pack your patience if you plan on hitting the road today. July 3 is one of the busiest travel days of the summer.

According to AAA, in Michigan alone a record 1.5 million people are expected to drive to their holiday plans Wednesday.

There are a number of road projects still underway during the holiday. Two major ones in the Grand Rapids area include:

I-96 has lane closures between Fulton and Leonard streets.

All eastbound I-96 lanes are closed at Leonard Street, with traffic being detoured onto southbound US-131.

For up-to-date information on all road projects, visit michigan.gov/drive.

