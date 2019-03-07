GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Pack your patience if you plan on hitting the road today. July 3 is one of the busiest travel days of the summer.
According to AAA, in Michigan alone a record 1.5 million people are expected to drive to their holiday plans Wednesday.
There are a number of road projects still underway during the holiday. Two major ones in the Grand Rapids area include:
- I-96 has lane closures between Fulton and Leonard streets.
- All eastbound I-96 lanes are closed at Leonard Street, with traffic being detoured onto southbound US-131.
For up-to-date information on all road projects, visit michigan.gov/drive.
