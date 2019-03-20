CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Kalamazoo County woman is dead after being hit by a semi-truck Tuesday night.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 11 p.m. on eastbound I-94 at the 86-mile marker. Deputies were dispatched to the area on reports of an accident involving a semi and a pedestrian.

When authorities got on scene they found that a semi, driven by a 59-year-old Farmington Hills man, was going east on I-94 when it struck a pedestrian, only identified as a 37-year-old Richland woman, who was in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the incident. The sheriff's office asks that anyone who may have witnessed this accident or has any other information to contact them at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.