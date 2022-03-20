x
Part of S Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo closed due to 'police investigation'

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Drivers should find an alternate route.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says part of S Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo is currently closed due to an "ongoing police investigation."

A post on the department's Twitter page says that S Westnedge Avenue between Village Street and Wheaton Avenue is closed.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

