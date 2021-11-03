Slippery roads and fog cause multiple crashes Wednesday morning

Road conditions are very icy Wednesday morning in West Michigan, causing crashes and blocked lanes throughout the area.
As a result, the Kent County Road Commission is encouraging drivers to be cautious and to reduce speeds this AM.
The commission said temperatures dipped into the 20s in the early hours. Combined with fog, the conditions became icy and slick, especially on overpasses and bridges. KCRC crews are now applying salt in those areas.
According to the Michigan State Police, a crash on I-196 near Chicago Drive included 11 vehicles. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported.
Below is a list of traffic incidents Wednesday morning:
- 6:12 a.m.: WB I-196 at Market Ave (Exit #73), Freeway closed due to crash in Kent County
- 6:19 a.m.: EB M-6 at M-37 (Broadmoor Ave) (Exit #15), Right lane blocked due to crash in Kent County
- 6:21 a.m.: NB US-131 after Stadium Dr (Exit #36), Freeway closed due to crash in Kalamazoo County
- 6:21 a.m.: SB US-131 after M-43 (Main St) (Exit #38), Right lane blocked due to crash in Kalamazoo County
- 6:43 a.m.: WB I-96 at 36th St (Exit #44), Right lane blocked due to crash in Kent County
- 6:54 a.m.: EB I-196 after 44th St (Exit #67), Right lane blocked due to crash in Kent County
