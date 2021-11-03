Slippery roads and fog cause multiple crashes Wednesday morning

The Kent County Road Commission is encouraging drivers to be cautious and to reduce speeds this AM.

Road conditions are very icy Wednesday morning in West Michigan, causing crashes and blocked lanes throughout the area.

The commission said temperatures dipped into the 20s in the early hours. Combined with fog, the conditions became icy and slick, especially on overpasses and bridges. KCRC crews are now applying salt in those areas.

Temps dipped into 20s this morning. Combined with light fog, this was just enough to create slippery conditions, particularly on bridges & overpasses where KCRC crews are applying salt. Allow extra time for AM commute, use caution, reduce speed. #drivesafely #slipperyconditions pic.twitter.com/leWSRe3VbM — Kent County Road Commission (@MIKCRC) November 3, 2021

According to the Michigan State Police, a crash on I-196 near Chicago Drive included 11 vehicles. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported.

Grand Rapids Troopers are investigating several crashes this morning. This crash involved 11 vehicles at I-196 and Chicago Drive. Minor injuries reported, crash is in the clean up stage. Please be patient on the roadways and SLOW DOWN!! pic.twitter.com/yZDrbRhcLg — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) November 3, 2021

Below is a list of traffic incidents Wednesday morning:

6:12 a.m.: WB I-196 at Market Ave (Exit #73), Freeway closed due to crash in Kent County

EB M-6 at M-37 (Broadmoor Ave) (Exit #15), Right lane blocked due to crash in Kent County

NB US-131 after Stadium Dr (Exit #36), Freeway closed due to crash in Kalamazoo County

SB US-131 after M-43 (Main St) (Exit #38), Right lane blocked due to crash in Kalamazoo County

WB I-96 at 36th St (Exit #44), Right lane blocked due to crash in Kent County

EB I-196 after 44th St (Exit #67), Right lane blocked due to crash in Kent County

Crash blocks part of M-6 near Broadmoor Avenue SE Crash blocks part of M-6 near Broadmoor Avenue SE. Icy roads have caused multiple crashes Wednesday morning in West Michigan. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

