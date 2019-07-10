KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission announced Monday that some roads in Kent County are closed until further notice due to water over the road or impassable conditions.

The following roadways will be reopened as conditions allow:

Reeds Lake Blvd between Manhattan and Reeds Lake Blvd

Peach Ridge between 8 Mile Rd and 9 Mile Rd

Division Ave between 11 Mile Rd and 12 Mile Rd

Friske between 12 Mile Rd and 13 Mile Rd

Ashley between M-44 and 7 Mile Rd

Bolt Dr from Grand River Dr to Country Brook (washout)

Last week, rain pummeled West Michigan -- causing power lines and flooding in low-lying areas.

