Kent County's most dangerous intersections revealed

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent County has been released by Michigan Auto Law.

Nearly a third of all fatal accidents in the state happened at these ten intersections.

The ranking is based on police reports regarding car accidents in 2022. An intersection is defined as any road with a traffic signal, a four-way stop or a roundabout, according to Michigan Auto Law. These accidents include any crash that happened within 200 feet of an intersection, including near freeways.

Check out the list below:

1. US 131 @ WEALTHY ST, Grand Rapids, 98 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries

2. BURTON ST SW @ US 131, Grand Rapids, 78 Total Crashes, 35 Injuries

3. 28TH ST @ I 96, Cascade Township, 64 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

4. I 196 @ US 131, Grand Rapids, 59 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries

5. 28TH ST SW @ BURLINGAME AVE SW, Wyoming, 52 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries

6. 44TH ST SE @ S DIVISION AVE, Kentwood, 51 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries

7. 28TH ST SE @ BROADMOOR AVE SE, Grand Rapids, 48 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries

8. 44TH ST SE @ EASTERN AVE SE, Kentwood, 47 Total Crashes, 19 Injuries

9. 28TH ST SE @ S DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 47 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 16 Injuries

10. 54TH ST SW @ KELLOGG WOODS DR SE, Kentwood, 46 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality,

17 Injuries

Taking the top slot is the busy Grand Rapids intersection at US-131 and Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids. This is its the seventh straight year as number one.

The good news is that the number of crashes, 98, is the lowest it's been for the last four years. There were 134 in 2021, 114 in 2020, and 123 in 2019. There were 10 crash-related injuries at this site, a drop of 16 from 2021.

On the other hand, the number of crashes at Burton Street SW and US-131 in Grand Rapids increased from 65 in 2021 to 78 in 2022. The number of injuries also tripled. There were 13 in 2021 and 35 in 2022.

Michigan Auto Law releases the list as a public service, attorney and president Steven M. Gursten says.

“Our goal is safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians,” he said. “Each year we spend numerous hours compiling the data to produce this list to give drivers the information they need to possibly plan alternative routes. With all the outside distractions is increasingly important for pedestrians and people on bikes in these areas to be aware and pay extra attention.”

