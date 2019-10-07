KENTWOOD, Mich. - Kentwood city officials have released the road construction and maintenance schedule for the rest of the summer, so plan your commutes accordingly.

The City Commission approved the resurfacing and maintenance program, which includes improvements to 30 miles of major and local roads at a cost of $1.4 million. The projects are funded through the Michigan Transportation Fund which is supported by taxes on the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel as well as the fees collected by the Secretary of State for vehicle registrations.

Major streets scheduled for maintenance include:

Kalamazoo Avenue – 52nd Street to 60th Street

East Paris Avenue – 52nd Street to 60th Street

Breton Avenue – 44th Street to 52nd Street, excluding the roundabout

Walma Avenue – 44th Street to Breton Avenue, excluding the roundabout

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, slag and fog treatments which helps to protect the roads from water and sun damage, Kalamazoo, East Paris, Breton and Walma are slated to begin Aug. 1 and be completed before schools are back in session. Slag and fog seal treatments are also scheduled for 50th Street, Falcon View Avenue, Air Lane Drive and Barden Court at that time.

Mill and pave work on Kalamazoo Avenue is slated to begin Aug. 9 and be finished before schools are back in session. There will be lane closures from 52nd Street to 60th Street for up to four days while the work is underway. Traffic delays should be anticipated and commuters may need to find alternate routes.

A number of neighborhood roads will receive cape seal treatments in September. A cape seal is a multiple component treatment designed to create a smooth surface with increased durability. Cape seal projects will take place two non-consecutive days on each segment of road, and no street parking will be available while the work occurs.

Other preventative street maintenance work, including routine street marking, crack sealing and patching is scheduled to take place during the summer. The goal is to have the maintenance work completed by the end of September.

Other road construction projects outside of the 2019 Street Resurfacing and Routine Maintenance Program include:

The reconstruction of Rondo and Gerda streets east of Kalamazoo Avenue, underway and expected to be complete in August.

The rehabilitation of Sparks Drive and Forest Hill Avenue from East Paris to Burton, currently underway with substantial completion in August.

The reconstruction of the intersection at 44th Street and Patterson Avenue, managed by the Kent County Road Commission, which is also slated for completion in August.

For more information, including a map of street resurfacing and repairs, visit www.kentwood.us.

