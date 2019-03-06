GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The $70 million project to improve travel between Grand Valley State University's two main campuses is unveiling a huge piece of the puzzle.

On Monday, June 3 at the Rapid Central Station, local, state, and federal elected officials and representatives from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) are slated to join The Rapid, Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and other invitees to celebrate the unveiling of the first, articulated 60-foot buses on the Laker Line.

Congressman Bill Huizenga, GVSU President Tom Haas, Kentwood Mayor and The Rapid Board Chair Stephen Kepley, The Rapid CEO Andrew Johnson, FTA Region 5 Administrator Kelley Brookins, and Mary Judnich of Senator Debbie Stabenow's office are expected to give brief remarks.

Construction began on the Laker Line BRT line on April 1, 2019 and service is slated to begin in August 2020. The Laker Line is the second BRT line for the State of Michigan and The Rapid, which opened the Silver Line BRT in August of 2014.

The Laker Line will replace The Rapid's current Route 50 – GVSU Campus Connector and connect the GVSU Allendale campus to the Michigan Street Medical Mile with stops on Lake Michigan Drive. The Laker Line will serve the City of Walker, through West Fulton St., and into downtown Grand Rapids. Construction of the Laker Line is being funded through support from the FTA and the State of Michigan and creates no additional cost for taxpayers. GVSU will provide all operational funding.

Similar to the Silver Line's, the Laker Line platforms will provide well-lit shelters with level platform boarding, off-board fare collecting, real-time arrival signage, and security phones and cameras. The Laker Line will share three existing downtown Silver Line stations, helping riders make connections to other routes and improving access throughout The Rapid's system.

Additionally, Laker Line buses will be higher capacity, 60-foot articulated "accordion-style" vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG).

The public can find information about the Laker Line at lakerline.org, which includes renderings of the new stations, a route map, road closure information and a full construction schedule. The Laker Line bus will be made available to the public to tour at various times this summer.

