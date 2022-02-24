NB M-37 reopens after crash involving semi truck

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a crash on M-37 at 10 Mile Road Thursday afternoon.
A crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck and a pickup truck had blocked the northbound lanes of M-37, closing them briefly.
Police say minor injuries have been reported.
The road has since reopened.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.