NB M-37 reopens after crash involving semi truck

The northbound lanes of M-37 at 10 Mile Road were closed for cleanup after the crash.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a crash on M-37 at 10 Mile Road Thursday afternoon.

A crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck and a pickup truck had blocked the northbound lanes of M-37, closing them briefly.

Police say minor injuries have been reported.

The road has since reopened.

