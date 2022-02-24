x
NB M-37 reopens after crash involving semi truck

The northbound lanes of M-37 at 10 Mile Road were closed for cleanup after the crash.
The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of M-37 at 10 Mile Road.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a crash on M-37 at 10 Mile Road Thursday afternoon. 

A crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck and a pickup truck had blocked the northbound lanes of M-37, closing them briefly.

Police say minor injuries have been reported. 

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route while police clear the scene at M-37 and 10 Mile Road.

The road has since reopened.

