Lane closures on I-96 between 28th St, Cascade Rd starting Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Drivers using I-96 on the east side of Grand Rapids might experience delays during their commute beginning Monday morning.

About three miles of road will be resurfaced on I-96 in both directions between Cascade Road and 28th Street starting April 24.

Lane closures and traffic shifts are expected throughout the construction period, which is expected to be completed by the mid-November.

The resurfacing will also include the ramps at the I-96 and 28th Street interchange.

The bridge on Burton Street over I-96 will also be getting improvements.

The road resurfacing and bridge upgrade will improve the driving surfaces and extend their service life.

This new construction is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's pledge to "fix the damn roads."

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” said Whitmer.

In addition to the new construction in Kent County starting Monday, two other major projects begin in Wayne and Keweenaw counties as well.

“Since I took office through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 20,000 lane miles of road and 1,400 bridges, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. The projects we are kicking off this week in Kent, Keweenaw and Wayne Counties will support over 3,500 jobs and make a difference for families and small businesses in Michigan communities,” Whitmer added.

To follow updates on all of the construction throughout the state, visit the Mi Drive Map by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

