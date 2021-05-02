Lane closures on I-96 begin May 3, continue through July 1

The lane closures will allow MDOT to make pavement repairs and resurface I-96.

Lane closures on I-96 from Montcalm Avenue to Bliss Road will begin Monday, May 3 at 6 a.m. through Friday, May 7 at 6 a.m. Lane closures in following weeks will begin Sundays at 6 p.m. and continue through Fridays at 6 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates the project will be completed July 1.

MDOT will be making pavement repairs and surfacing I-96 during this project.

