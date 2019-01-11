VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was taken to United Memorial Hospital in Greenville after a crash occurred Friday morning at Lincoln Lake Avenue and 3 Mile Road.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said traffic at Lincoln Lake Avenue and 3 Mile Road is shut down. There was no update as to the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

