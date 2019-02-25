GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While many in Michigan look to Lansing to fix the roads some West Michigan leaders say it's not enough.

Lowell City Manager Mike Burns was excited when $1.2 billion was approved in 2015 but then reality set in.

"That gives me on average about $230,000 per year--that might get me a block," says Burns.

Like many West Michigan cities and towns, local roads in Lowell are in bad shape, says Burns. So bad that nearly 90 percent are in poor condition.

"We may have to start thinking about turning some roads into gravel," says Burns.

In October a study released by Chris Douglas of the Mackinac Center found that local governments can't rely on Lansing to fix their roads.

"There's 533 cities and villages across Michigan. If you add up all those roads in poor condition and then take the million bucks per lane per mile to construct, you're talking 10 or even hundreds of billions of dollars," said Douglas. "So even though $2 billion sounds like a lot of money but in terms of what it costs to fix the roads it's really not that much unfortunately."

There is hope as some West Michigan cities like Grand Rapids have found a solution.

"We knew we had to do something about our infrastructure," said Eric Delong the Deputy City Manager for Grand Rapids.

In 2014 voters approved the Vital Streets Program. It's an income tax extension of point two percent that generates around $10 million per year.

In 2014, just 37 percent of Grand Rapids roads were in good condition. That number has now risen to more than 60 percent and if you think the same model would not work in smaller cities and towns, think again.

"It's all scalable so while we may be getting a larger number as the city of Grand Rapids, smaller communities can get a proportional amount from new investment and new investment would help a city like Lowell," said Delong.

