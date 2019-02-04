NUNICA, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - Lane closures for bridge work over Crockery Creek near Nunica will be in effect beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, through late June on eastbound and westbound I-96 between Fruitport Road and 68th Avenue.

The work is weather dependent.

The work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s investment of $3 million to resurface and repair approximately 13 miles of I-96 from Bristol Avenue in Kent County to 68th Avenue in Ottawa County.

Weekend single-lane closures will be in effect through the end of May from Bristol Avenue in Grand Rapids to 16th Avenue in Ottawa County’s Wright Township. From June to the middle of August, weekday lane closures will be in place from 16th Avenue to 68th Avenue at Coopersville.

Intermittent nightly single-lane closures will be used throughout the project and each ramp within the project limits will be closed for one night during resurfacing.

This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the interstate, MDOT says.

For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.

